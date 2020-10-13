The Force is with you today as Bottleneck Gallery is offering up an eclectic array of new Star Wars posters inspired by A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, and even The Clone Wars. Going on sale today, these offerings from artists Matt Ferguson, Mark Englert, Todd Slater, Pablo Olivera, and Lyndon Willoughby are each outstanding in their own way. So without further delay, check out the new Star Wars posters below and find out when and where to get them.

The Destiny of a Jedi by Mark Englert

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

12 x 36 inches

Edition size will be determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, October 18th @ 11:59PM ET

$50

Estimated to ship in 8 – 10 weeks

The Destiny of a Jedi – Variant by Mark Englert

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$60

Estimated to ship in 8 – 10 weeks

First up, this outstanding print inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has Mark Englert making another one of his outstanding prints that has a hidden glow in the dark layer revealing an entirely new image. In this case, he’s made Luke Skywalker’s X-wing the focal point by having the primary image be the spirit of Luke pulling the ship out of the ocean for Rey to use, and the glow-in-the-dark layer acts s a sort of flashback to the moment Yoda pulled Luke’s ship out of the swamps of Dagobah. It’s a great juxtaposition of images, and it makes me wish that I liked The Rise of Skywalker a bit more.

The Rise of Skywalker by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

The Rise of Skywalker – Variant by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

36 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Matt Ferguson is back with another quad style poster to finish out the new Star Wars trilogy. With minimal colors, he brings to life the final lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren in the debris of the second Death Star. It seems a little weird that Kylo Ren is also lingering in the background above it all, because that might have been a nice place to put a bunch of characters, or even Emperor Palpatine, but this is still great work.

Docking Bay by Pablo Olivera

Fine art giclée

36 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 375

$50 each / $140 per set

Docking Bay – Foil Variant

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$60 / $170 per set

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Battle of Hoth by Pablo Olivera

Fine art giclée

36 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 375

$50 each / $140 per set

Battle of Hoth – Foil Variant

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$60 / $170 per set

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

No Bargain by Pablo Olivera

Fine art giclée

36 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 375

$50 each / $140 per set

No Bargain – Foil Variant

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$60 / $170 per set

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

These three pieces by Pablo Olivera are stunning. They feel like concept art of these three famous sequences from each of the films in the original Star Wars trilogy. Olivera has managed to capture the action of these scenes in still form, making for mesmerizing, extremely widescreen images. Plus, each of them has a foil variant that will really make these images shine.

The Clone Wars by Lyndon Willoughby

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

The Clone Wars fans don’t get left out in the wind this time, with Lyndon Willoughby’s poster based on the animated series. In addition to featuring a prominent Clone Trooper helmet and Republic ships ready for battle, there’s a reflection of Ahsoka Tano, one of the most beloved characters from the series.

Luminous Beings Are We. by Todd Slater

Screen print

12 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$40

Estimated to ship in 4 – 6 weeks

Finally, in what feels like a print for all you stoners out there who love Yoda, we have this psychedelic new print by Todd Slater. The above version is just a regular screen print, but if you go over to the Bottleneck Gallery website, you’ll see that there are also five different foil variants that you can also get your hands on. Each of the foil variants only has an edition of 50 though, so you’ll want to be quick to snag those while supplies last.

All of these Star Wars prints go on sale today over at Bottleneck Gallery today, October 13 at 12:00 P.M. ET while supplies last (unless otherwise stated).