Fans of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ were horrified to see The Child affectionately known as Baby Yoda get punched in the head while stuffed in a satchel by an Imperial Scout Trooper. But for those of you who want to recreate the moment with high-end figures from Hot Toys, we have good news.

Hot Toys has announced a new 1/6 scale Scout Trooper figure is being released next year. By itself, the figure isn’t really discernible from a Scout Trooper that you might have seen in Return of the Jedi, other than the dusty uniform. That’s why you’ll probably want to get the Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike set pictured above, especially since it comes with an exclusive version of Baby Yoda that is only available when you purchase the figure and vehicle set. Check them all out below.

Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike Hot Toys Figure

As you can see, the Scout Trooper itself is a finely detailed figure with interchangeable hands, a blaster pistol, and a rocky figure stand (not pictured). It’ll make for a nice addition to any collection of Imperial troops that you’ve assembled over the years. But the figure is even better when sitting on a Speeder Bike.

Look at how much swag that Scout Trooper has while leaning on his Speeder Bike. He looks like a badass biker just waiting for his Twi’lek girlfriend to get off her shift at the local cantina. But he’s got a job to do too, which you can make him pull off with the exclusive Baby Yoda figure and satchel that will be available with the Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike figure set from Hot Toys.

Hot Toys has already revealed their version of Baby Yoda that has been scaled appropriately to The Mandalorian figure that’s also on the way. But this version of Baby Yoda is even cooler, because he’s got that gleeful expression on his face from when he takes a ride on the Speeder Bike.

If you’re really rolling in the dough, then you can use this opportunity to pick up the Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike, toss the Scout Trooper in the corner, and just let IG-11 take a ride with Baby Yoda. You’ll have to pay for the IG-11 figure from Hot Toys separately, but as you can see, it’s clearly worth the cash.

Pre-orders are up for the Scout Trooper by itself, which will cost you $220, and the Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike set with exclusive Baby Yoda will cost $455. But unfortunately, you won’t get it until the third quarter of 2021, and by then we’ll be waiting for the third season of The Mandalorian.