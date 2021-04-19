The Mandalorian reached back into the prequel era to bring Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice Ahsoka Tano into the live-action side of the Star Wars universe. Now you can bring Ahsoka Tano to your collectible shelf thanks to the new figure from Hot Toys, featuring the uncanny likeness of Rosario Dawson as the Togruta hero of the Clone Wars. And that’s not all, because Hot Toys is also releasing a special edition Ahsoka Tano figure that comes with a new version of Grogu.

The Mandalorian Hot Toys Ahsoka Tano Figure (with Grogu)

Today, Hot Toys is very excited to officially introduce the new 1/6th scale Ahsoka Tano collectible figure from Star Wars The Mandalorian as the latest addition to our premium DX Series! The highly-accurate collectible figure features a meticulously crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and articulated head-tails, specialized physique, skillfully tailored outfit with fine details, a pair of lightsabers, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, a cloak, and a themed display base with backdrop inspired by the series!

You can pre-order Ahsoka Tano on her own for $285, or you can get the figure along with a little friend.

Hot Toys is also releasing a two-pack of Ahsoka Tano that come with a new version of Grogu, complete with a newly developed head sculpt and articulated head and arms. This edition also comes with a themed display base and alternate diorama backdrop, but it also includes a lantern to recreate the memorable scene when Ahsoka and Grogu first meet.

The Hot Toys two-pack of Ahsoka Tano and Grogu can be yours for $315, and is available for pre-order here.