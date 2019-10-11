The Mandalorian may not hit Disney+ for another month, but you can already pre-order a life-size replica of the trademark helmet worn by the titular bounty hunter in the new Star Wars series. EFX Collectibles has recreated the shimmering helmet that resembles Boba Fett’s headpiece from the original trilogy, just with a metallic paint job, a less damaged surface and the lack of an antenna. Chronicle Collectibles is distributing The Mandalorian helmet replica in the US. Find out how to get it below.

The Mandalorian Helmet Replica

The Mandalorian is wrapped in mystery. No one is quite sure who this well-equipped stranger is. The Mandalorian™ is battle-worn and tight lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. His body is shielded by beskar armor and his face is hidden behind the iconic T-Visor. Utilizing the original molds that were used to make the screen-used prop, EFX’s engineers, model-makers and artists have produced a faithful recreation of this new prop replica helmet. The paint detail on the helmet is hand painted to be screen accurate to the original helmet.

The helmet will cost $699.99, but you can sign up for a three-month payment plan that makes it a little easier to pay for. It’s a shorter turnaround since the helmet is expected to ship before the holidays this year, making it perfect for a Christmas gift. But it’s only limited to 750 pieces worldwide, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to pick this one up. It comes with a numbered metal plaque, a special EFX display based and a certificate of authenticity.

Watch the trailer for The Mandalorian right here before the series hits Disney+ starting on November 12.