Just a day ago, the news broke that Jon Favreau‘s mystery Star Wars TV series would be titled The Mandalorian and follow the escapades of a lone gunfighter on the Outer Rim planet of Mandalore.

Along with the title, the star-studded roster of episode directors were announced, including Star Wars stalwarts like Dave Filoni, Thor Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi, and two of the first female directors for a Star Wars live-action project. Now, more information has been released about which episodes these high-profile directors will helm.

The Mandalorian, which is set to debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, has been confirmed to have an eight-episode run, according to Making Star Wars. The outlet has a breakdown of The Mandalorian directors, which include Waititi, Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa. See which directors will helm each of the eight episodes below:

101 Dave Filoni

102 Rick Famuyiwa

103 Deborah Chow

104 Bryce Dallas Howard

105 Dave Filoni

106 Rick Famuyiwa

107 Deborah Chow

108 Taika Waititi

From the looks of it, Filoni, Famuyiwa and Chow all direct two episodes each. Filoni helming multiple episodes is no surprise — the Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels showrunner has proven to be a favorite among Star Wars fans, and an adept storyteller within the animated Star Wars universe. Filoni makes his live-action debut with these two episodes of The Mandalorian, but if his talents in the animated world are anything to go by, they will be among the best of the series.

Chow is also a great TV talent, having helmed episodes of Iron Fist, Fear The Walking Dead, Jessica Jones, Lost in Space, Snowfall, Better Call Saul and The Man in High Castle. And as one of the first female filmmakers for a live-action Star Wars project, it’s pleasing to see her entrusted with two episodes of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Famuyiwa’s double order of episodes is the biggest surprise. Though the Dope director has become an indie favorite, he doesn’t have quite the TV experience that Filoni and Chow have — but he is the most promising rising star of this list of uber-talented directors so it’s natural for Favreau to take him under his wing.

Both Howard and Waititi only helm one episode each — Howard likely because she is relatively untested despite a slew of well-received shorts, and Waititi likely because the man has no time. After the hugely successful Thor Ragnarok, Waititi basically received a carte blanche in Hollywood, which led to him pursuing his passion projects, including a World War II comedy and the What We Do in the Shadows spin-offs. It’s amazing that he even found time in his schedule for The Mandalorian, but knowing Waititi, he’ll knock it out of the park.

It seems that Favreau, whose name has been attached to this project from the beginning, won’t be directing an episode, but as executive producer, he will have a hand in the overall production of The Mandalorian. Production for the highly-anticipated series is currently underway.