Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian brought yet another huge development in the Star Wars universe with the return of the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett. After being presumed dead in the mouth of the sarlaac pit in Return of the Jedi, the son of Jango Fett actually survived, and in the episode entitled “The Tragedy,” he finally made his presence known to Din Djarin and asked for the return of his armor. With Boba Fett’s redemption complete, he’s now been given his own character poster.

The Mandalorian Boba Fett Poster

The return of Boba Fett was hinted at in the conclusion of the second season premiere back at the end of October. An unmasked Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett and voiced all of the Clone Troopers based on the bounty hunter in the Star Wars prequels, looked out over the Tatooine desert as Mando sped away from Mos Pelgo with Boba Fett’s armor. But he didn’t make his presence known completely until the most recent episode when he arrived on the planet Tython in his ship, Slave I.

Initially, Boba Fett’s return came with conflict as he brought the sharpshooting bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) with him to ensure that Din Djarin returned Boba Fett’s armor. Though they initially threatened to harm Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) if Mando didn’t cooperate, they ended up working together as Stormtroopers raided the site of an ancient Jedi temple where Grogu had sent up a Force beacon to communicate with any Jedi who might be listening somewhere in the galaxy.

In exchange for the armor, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand promised that no harm would come to Grogu. So when Moff Gideon sent Dark Troopers down to Tython to collect the young Jedi-in-training, they stayed true to their word and pledged to help Mando get him back. So it’s likely they’ll return for the final two episodes of the season.

It remains to be seen if we’ll learn much more about Boba Fett throughout the rest of the second season of The Mandalorian, especially since he’s not the focus of the series. There have been rumblings of a potential spin-off series focusing on the bounty hunter, but nothing has been confirmed by Lucasfilm and no more details have surfaced yet. However, Easter eggs from this episode make some references to Boba Fett’s origins in the Star Wars universe, so maybe we’ll get a series exploring his earlier years.