There’s great confusion in the Star Wars universe today. A new report surfaced this morning indicating that The Mandalorian season 3 could begin production as early as late November or early December. However, that same report notes that other sources are saying production won’t begin on new episodes of the Star Wars series until early 2021, though the show has been in pre-production for several months despite not having an official greenlight. So where’s the confusion coming from?

Rumors point to a new Star Wars series in the works, one that might focus on a different character in the Star Wars universe. But in order to discuss that possibility, we have to dive into some spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, so keep reading below if you want to know more.

Deadline has the very confusing report about The Mandalorian season 3, which also says that there’s a Boba Fett miniseries rumored to be in the works. So there’s a possibility that this potential Boba Fett miniseries might be the show that’s going into production sooner than later.

The resurgence of Boba Fett was a key part of the second season premiere of The Mandalorian. Cobb Vanth, a new character played by Timothy Olyphant, appeared as a marshal who inherited Boba Fett’s trademark armor from some jawas. But after Mando helped the marshal’s small town of Mos Pelgo on Tatooine deal with a krayt dragon, Vanth gave the armor to Mando. So where’s Boba Fett? It’s believed that he appeared at the very end of the episode, with Temuera Morrison seen unmasked and bald, looking on from a distance as the Mando sped through the desert on a speeder bike.

If there’s a Boba Fett series in development, Disney and Lucasfilm are likely waiting to announce it until that dangling thread is resolved. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an episode in the second season of The Mandalorian where he gets his armor back and blasts off into the sunset, leading directly into the “surprise” announcement of a new Boba Fett series.

At the same time, Production Weekly notes that the third season of The Mandalorian has the working title of Buccaneer, so the series is definitely looking to get back to work soon. But exactly how soon executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are looking to get cameras rolling again remains to be seen. Beyond a new season of The Mandalorian and a possible Boba Fett spin-off, there are a couple other possibilities, one more likely than the other.

Recently, a rumor from Kessel Run Transmissions surfaced claiming that there was a spin-off show in the works that would focus on Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, a character from The Clone Wars who we exclusively reported would pop up in the second season of The Mandalorian. But Deadline says this rumor doesn’t seem to be accurate.

The other possibility is another new Star Wars series that we previously heard was in the hands of Russian Doll creator, director, writer, and executive producer Leslye Headland. Some new details have emerged on that project (which we’ve detailed in a separate report), and there’s a chance this show could now be getting off the ground too. However, Deadline does note that this new spin-off seems to be separate from Headland’s Star Wars project while also adding in the same breath that “the situation is fluid.”

For what it’s worth, all of this Star Wars news also comes with rumblings of Prospect and When the Streetlights Go On actress Sophie Thatcher saddling up for either The Mandalorian season 3 or a possible spin-off series, and there’s a chance it could be both. That just further shows how little this report actually knows about the specific details. And since the cast and crew of The Mandalorian were able to keep a tight lid on the existence of The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) until the show premiered, they’re clearly very good at keeping these secrets. So stay tuned for more.