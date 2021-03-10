The second season of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian expanded the roster of characters quite a bit by bringing back a variety of familiar faces from both the animated world and the original trilogy. One of the more exciting entries among them was Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, the legendary Mandalorian who is fighting to restore Mandalore, and now she’s being turned into a detailed Hot Toys figure to add to your collection.

The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Hot Toys Figure

“I am Bo-Katan of Clan Kryze. I was born on Mandalore and fought in the Purge. I am the last of my line.” A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire’s occupation of Mandalore, and now seeking the Darksaber. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand its highly popular The Mandalorian collectible series and presenting the new 1/6th scale Bo-Katan Kryze collectible figure for all Star Wars collectors!

Bo-Katan Kryze comes with a helmeted head sculpt, an unmasked portrait, multiple interchangeable hands, two blaster pistols, a wired grappling hook, a gauntlet blade, a jetpack with removable blast effects, and a comlink. She also comes with a display stand that includes an Imperial Cruiser rail diorama backdrop.

With an incredible likeness of Katee Sackhoff and meticulously crafted armor, this is an outstanding way of bringing Bo-Katan Kryze to shelves. But if you want to bring Bo-Katan home, it’ll cost you $285, and even though you can pre-order now, you’ll have to wait until the second or third quarter of 2022 before she arrives.