There have been plenty of perplexing pieces of Star Wars merchandise in the long history of the sci-fi saga, ranging from a sucker molded like the tongue of Jar Jar Binks to Darth Vader riding an Imperial chopper motorcycle. But a new version of the handheld game Bop It! cross-branded with the Star Wars series The Mandalorian is about to give those silly toys a run for their money, because it will tell you to bop, twist and pull the bounty known only as The Child, or as fans call him, Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda Bop It Game

That’s right, this version of Bop It! looks like The Child that Star Wars fans fell in love with last year. It has the exactly same gameplay where an audio command tells you to bop, twist, or pull the figure, becomingly increasingly faster and more challenging to keep up with as time goes on. You might as well be that Scout Trooper who punched Baby Yoda in the head.

As you follow these commands, which will be given by The Mandalorian himself, you’ll hear sounds come from The Child. Presumably they will be the same baby sounds he makes in the movie, though we’re surprised he’s not screaming in pain from being tortured like this for some kind of heinous game.

This isn’t the first time Bop It! has been crossed with Star Wars. There have been droid versions with R2-D2 and BB-8, and even Chewbacca was given his own Bop It!. That last one seemed like the worst version since every time he was bopped, twisted or pulled, he would howl, which really made it seem like you were hurting the Wookiee.

The Baby Yoda Bop It will be a Walmart exclusive that will cost you $14.99, and it will be available this fall. Honestly, you might just be better off getting some new Funko POPs from The Mandalorian instead.