Last weekend, The Mandalorian blew fans away by bringing The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano into the live-action Star Wars universe. Rosario Dawson brought the character to life in the episode appropriately entitled “The Jedi,” wielding two lightsabers and bringing us one of the biggest revelations of the series so far. That means she’s worthy of getting her own character poster, which you can check out below.

The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Poster

In the poster, Ahsoka Tano stands with her trademark dual lightsabers, ready for a battle. The background uses the graffiti wall style that was utilized in the other character posters, though there don’t seem to be any hints or secrets to be gleaned from the spray paint designs. But it’s interesting to note that there’s a Clone Trooper helmet with a red “X” over it, as well as the design of Ahsoka’s face-markings.

Along with delivering some outstanding double lightsaber action in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano also used the Force to commune with Baby Yoda. Now we know that the little creature is actually named Grogu, and fans will have to decide whether they’re going to accept that new name or continue to call the floppy-eared Force user by his more adorable moniker.

In addition to learning The Child’s name, Ahsoka also explained his backstory, which includes being trained by several Jedi masters at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. But when the assault on the temple in Revenge of the Sith unfolded, he was swept away and hidden for his safety. He’s even been hiding his Force abilities for the most part in order to ensure his survival. But we’re not sure who was tasked with hiding him to begin with.

