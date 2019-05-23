If there’s one thing that pop culture has been missing, it’s a music video extravaganza highlighting the incredible raps of Major League Baseball players Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. Thankfully, Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer and Jorma Taccone delivered last night with their surprise drop of The Lonely Island Presents: The Unathorized Bash Brothers Experience.

The 27-minute “visual poem” is basically The Lonely Island’s version of Beyonce’s Lemonade, but it’s about two of the most famous Oakland Athletics players in 1988. Literally no one was asking for this, but we’re certainly glad it’s here. Get a glimpse of this totally out-of-left-field (no pun intended) Lonely Island Netflix movie below.

The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience begins with this opening text:

“In 1988, Major League Baseball was set aflame by Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, aka The Bash Brothers. They were known for their towering home runs and mind-bending play, but what many don’t know… Is that they recorded an album… of raps.”

And here’s a taste of the raps you’ll get when you watch the 30-minute visual poem by The Lonely Island:

Well, that certainly went in an unexpected direction. What starts off as a hokey 1980s Beastie Boys-style rap about Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco suddenly turns into a roided out truck tire workout where they start eating the brains out of a baseball mascot and eventually have sex with it until they rip out their own body parts and die. You know, that old chestnut.

What’s that? You still don’t understand how wacky this whole thing is? Well, here’s another rap from the project:

What I love about this is that even though this is supposed to be set in the 1980s, clearly it has some modern musical influences. Because otherwise how would recording artist Sia be able to show up? Oh, don’t worry, there’s an explanation for that, and it’s This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown dressed up in a half-and-half wig and a silk robe and kimono. And it all ends with Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco closing the deal with two charming office ladies, or at least that’s what it seems like. Then…well, just watch the music video.



Those are the only two music videos released online so far, but the entire thing is available to watch right now on Netflix, and you’ll find the likes of Maya Rudolph, Jim O’Heir, Stephanie Beatriz, Hannah Simone and more popping up in it. And since this is The Lonely Island we’re talking about, and their tracks demand to be listened to over and over again, you can do just that. The entire playlist of songs from The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience is available to stream online right now, and it even has an extra track and verses not heard in the Netflix project:

This is an absolutely ridiculous project, and we have no idea where this idea came from. It’s one thing to parody Lemonade, but the concept for this album and visual project comes completely out of nowhere. Andy Samberg, Akiva Shaffer and Jorma Taccone are just brilliant. Here’s hoping they perform some tunes from this album on their upcoming tour.