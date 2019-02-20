Oh shit! Get your towels ready It’s about to go down!

It’s been 10 years since the comedy group known as The Lonely Island debuted their first album, Incredibad. Now, comedians Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Shaffer are celebrating the anniversary in the most epic way possible: a two week tour in select cities throughout the East Coast and Midwest. Okay, it may not be the most epic way, but this truly is incredible.

The Lonely Island Concert Tour

The video above perfectly announces the tour as only The Lonely Island could. Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Shaffer look directly into the camera with barely any facial expression, sometimes with sunglasses, and the excitement just overwhelms you.

The Lonely Island has never gone on a real tour before. In fact, their first real concert performance in front of a crowd just came last summer when they played Comedy Central’s Clusterfest in San Francisco. Now they’re hitting eight locations this June, starting with a big show at Bonnaroo on June 15. Here are the rest of the dates and locations for The Lonely Island tour:

This is probably going to be a big tour, especially with there only being eight stops. That’s why they’re teaming with Ticketmaster to make sure there’s as little scalping as possible by launching a pre-sale through the site’s “Verified Fan” efforts. If you use your Ticketmaster account to sign up through the “Verified Fan” program to prove you’re a real person, you’ll get special instructions on how to buy tickets starting February 26 at 10am local time (depending on what show you’re buying tickets for). Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the rest of the public on March 1.

On top of that, Live Nation is teasing that the concert will feature some special guests:

The Lonely Island’s three albums (Incredibad, Turtleneck & Chain, and The Wack Album) have featured the likes of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jack Black, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, T-Pain, Adam Levine and, of course, Michael Bolton. Is there a chance any of those big names might pop up during the show? It’s unlikely, since many of those collaborations happened on Saturday Night Live. More than likely it will be people like Chris Parnell joining Andy Samberg for “Lazy Sunday” and maybe some other SNL veterans getting in on the fun. But we’ll keep our fingers crossed for something bigger.

In 2013, The Lonely Island had their first ever concert scheduled to happen in Chicago, but it ended up getting canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Yours truly had tickets to this show and was so excited that it was happening in the Midwest first instead of somewhere like New York or Los Angeles. It’s a shame they’re not coming to Chicago this time, but you can bet your ass that I’ll be driving a few hours to catch them in Detroit. Hopefully I’ll be rewarded with some songs from Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.