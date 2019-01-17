Warner Bros. has released a slew of new The LEGO Movie 2 TV spots that tease some awesome new footage from the highly anticipated The LEGO Movie sequel.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where the residents of Bricksburg (now Apocalypseburg) must defend their home from alien invaders and deal with the arrival of new potential allies/enemies, including Tiffany Haddish’s character Queen Watevra WaNabi. Watevra features heavily in the new The LEGO Movie 2 TV spots, as the person who may persuade Batman to change his status as a Bat-chelor.

The LEGO Movie 2 TV Spots

Everyone knows that Batman (Will Arnett) flies solo — except when he’s fighting in the Justice League, or when he’s adopting a legion of orphans that become his close-knit found family, or when he’s partying with Alfred. But the one thing that stays constant with Batman: he’s a bachelor, or a Bat-chelor if you’re feeling wild. Until now. The arrival of Queen Watevra WaNabi shakes things up for Batman, who is roped into marrying the new character and is potentially okay with it.

Queen Watevra is a prominent character in the multiple new The LEGO Movie 2 TV spots, which also show the initial arrival of the aliens that turn Bricksburg into the desolate Apocalypseburg we’ve seen in the past few trailers. Of course, they were welcomed with open arms by Emmet (Chris Pratt) who literally offers his heart on his sleeves, only for it to be eaten by an arriving alien. Chaos ensues, the denizens of Bricksburg go into hiding and that’s where the movie begins.

See all the new The LEGO Movie 2 TV spots below.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, The LEGO Movie 2 features the return of Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as LEGO Batman, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, and Alison Brie as Unikitty. They are joined by Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro as new characters Queen Watevra WaNabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone, respectively.

Here’s the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, 2019.