Early screenings seem to have become the hottest thing in Hollywood for studios that want to build buzz for their films. Warner Bros. is the latest to leap onto the early screening trend, offering The LEGO Movie fans a chance to see The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part a whole two weeks before the animated sequel’s theatrical release.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced that they will be holding a one-day preview screening of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part in 500 theaters across North America on January 26, 2019. The special preview screening is part of the studio’s “Awesome Week” celebration in anticipation of the sequel to the lauded 2014 hit.

Tickets for The LEGO Movie 2 early screenings will go on sale on today at participating theaters and on regular online outlets.

The LEGO Movie 2 is the latest film to screen early for audiences following the steps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bumblebee and Aquaman. While the latter two were part of an Amazon Prime promotion, this seems to be an increasingly common practice to build buzz for family-friendly releases, such as the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World early screening. Though early screenings aren’t exclusive to kid-friendly films: Glass was shown at Alamo Drafthouse locations on January 12 as part of a marathon showing both Unbreakable and Split.

But considering the success of The LEGO Movie and its various spin-offs, I’m sure The LEGO Movie 2 doesn’t need all that much buzz. But it can’t hurt the film, especially with the filmmakers who shepherded the original to success, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, no longer in the director’s chair. Mike Mitchell (Trolls) takes over directing duties while BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg pens the script.

Returning cast members Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, and Alison Brie are joined by newcomers Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part officially hits theaters on February 8, 2019.