Earlier this year, we learned ESPN and Netflix were teaming up for a 10-part documentary series looking at the life, career, and legacy of Michael Jordan. However, a new trailer for the series paints the project at being about much more than just the legendary basketball player. Instead, the documentary, titled The Last Dance, will chronicle the 1997-1998 season of the Chicago Bulls as they marched towards the final championship this epic assembly of players would win together.

Watch The Last Dance trailer below.

The Last Dance Chicago Bulls Documentary Trailer

We're just gonna leave this here … Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/jnCyGrPyqv — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2018

With 500 hours of never-before-seen footage, this documentary will take us further behind the scenes of all the drama that unfolded during that memorable season for the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, one of the best professional basketball teams of all time.

Director Jason Hehir (The Fab Five and The ’85 Bears) rounded up Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, and coach Phil Jackson for talking heads, and they all seem to be pretty candid about what that final season was really like, warts and all. Jordan himself even acknowledges his flaws in trying to win at all costs and having a mentality that made him intensely and even frustratingly competitive, something Phil Jackson acknowledges as an addiction. Whether that’s Jordan he’s talking about or the team in general remains to be seen.

Now for the bad news. Originally this documentary was slated to arrive in 2019. But it sounds like it’s taking a little longer to come together, because this new trailer teases a release in 2020. That’s a long time to wait for what is clearly an anticipated documentary, but this teaser alone seems to indicate that it will be worth it.

As someone who isn’t much of a sports fan, I can tell you that I’m extremely excited to see this movie. As a kid, I was obsessed with the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, and this is exactly the kind of sports documentary I can get behind. It might just inspire me to get out my old basketball cards and look through my collection of Bulls cards.

The Last Dance arrives on ESPN sometime in 2020.