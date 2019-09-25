Martin Scorsese returns to organized crime in a big way with his first Netflix movie, the three and a half hour drama The Irishman. The film is playing at the New York Film Festival this week, so a new trailer has arrived to showcase the movie starring Robert De Niro. And in case you somehow didn’t know, this isn’t just an old De Niro, but also a much younger De Niro brought back to the big screen thanks to digital de-aging technology. Watch the latest The Irishman trailer below.

The Irishman Trailer

There aren’t any reactions to The Irishman yet, with the exception of Jimmy Fallon, who debuted the trailer:

Just saw @TheIrishmanFilm. Lovvvved. De Niro is a tour de force. Chemistry with Pesci and Pacino is magical. Everything you want in a Scorsese film and more. Debuting trailer tonight LIVE with Bobby D. #FallonLive — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 25, 2019

Fallon isn’t exactly a trusted critic, and he’s not going to offer any helpful criticism when De Niro was his guest on The Tonight Show and they’re premiering a new trailer on NBC. So we’ll have to wait for the first critical reactions to get a better idea of what people think of the movie.

But based on this trailer, this looks exactly like the kind of movie you’d want from Scorsese without feeling like he’s treading the familiar territory of GoodFellas, Casino, or The Departed. Has any filmmaker covered the mob so extensively without losing any steam or appeal? That’s how you know Scorsese is truly a master at work.

Having said that, I think the biggest concern with this movie is how well the de-aging technology works on De Niro and his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Some stills have looked a little too touched up, resembling video game cinematic characters instead of actors manipulated by convincing visual effects. Maybe it’ll look better in the final cut of the movie, though. All I know is this has to be extremely convincing since this is not a blockbuster with a lot of razzle dazzle to surround it, but a drama that really asks the audience focus in on the actors.

Here’s the official synopsis for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman:

The Irishman is an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

The Irishman will first play in theaters starting November 1, 2019 and then will arrive on Netflix on November 27, 2019.