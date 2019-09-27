The irishman Release Date

Who bets against a legend like Martin Scorsese? To be fair, The Irishman seemed like the master filmmaker behind Goodfellas, Casino and Taxi Drive may have been biting off more than he could chew. A 209-minute, Netflix funded crime epic that features extensive visual effects to transform the core cast into younger versions of themselves spanning 50 years? That’s…a lot.

But now, The Irishman has had its world premiere and the first reactions are rolling in…and they’re almost all thrilled with the film. It seems that Scorsese’s biggest risk in years may be another masterwork.

/Film’s own Chris Evangelista, a noted Martin Scorsese fanatic, was over-the-moon with The Irishman, calling it an instant classic:

/Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui was also at the premiere and she also loved the film:

Chris will have a review ready to run on the site when the embargo is up, but he certainly was not alone in praising the film:

So, it looks like those of us who suspected that this film could’ve been a disappointment (I raise my hand in shame) have been proven wrong. And honestly, isn’t that what Martin Scorsese does these days? Continuously prove us wrong when we suspect he may have lost a step? Bring this movie on.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Irishman:

The Irishman is an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

The Irishman opens in theaters on November 1, 2019 before arriving on Netflix on November 27, 2019.

