Earlier this year, a Joel Kinnaman-starring crime thriller directed by Italian filmmaker Andrea Di Stefano was set to hit theaters before it was quietly pushed back. But with a new August release date set, a second The Informer trailer teases the story of a tortured ex-military man played by Kinnaman who is caught in the crosshairs of a battle between the mob, the NYPD, and the FBI as he seeks to escape to save his family. Watch the latest The Informer trailer below.

The Informer Trailer

The second trailer for The Informer is much better than the last, opting to go for mood rather than exposition. But the story is pretty self-explanatory: Kinnaman plays an honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow, who lands in jail after he gets in a bloody fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). But he’s given the chance for an early release by the FBI on the condition that he infiltrate a notorious New York City mob. Based on the book Three Seconds by authors Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, and adapted for the screen by Matt Cook (Patriots Day), the film is Di Stefano’s return to the crime drama and boasts an impressive cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, and Common.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations – the mob, the NYPD and the FBI – in order to save himself and his family.

Originally due in February of this year, “The Informer” is now slated to hit theaters on August 16, 2019.