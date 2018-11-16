Joel Kinnaman has nailed the tortured ex-military man niche, and he brings it to a new Aviron Pictures crime thriller co-starring Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, and Common. Kinnaman plays the titular character in The Informer, a crime thriller based on the book Three Seconds by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, which follows one man caught in the crosshairs of a battle between the mob, the NYPD, and the FBI as he seeks to escape to save his family. Watch the first The Informer trailer below.

The Informer Trailer

Kinnaman plays the honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow, who lands in jail after he gets in a bloody fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). But he is given a chance for early release by the FBI, who intends to use him in their takedown of the most powerful crime boss in New York, The General. But their carefully crafted plan goes to hell when an undercover NYPD cop dies at the hands of the mob, and Koslow finds himself heading back to prison to spearhead the General’s drug operation from the inside.

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano with a script by Matt Cook, Rowan Joffe and Di Stefano, The Informer seems like a pretty standard crime thriller, though it does boast an impressive supporting cast with Oscar nominees like Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen strutting around as the ruthless FBI agents. However, I can’t help but feel like The Informer, with its forgettable lead and conventional storyline, is destined for the straight-to-video ether.

Here is the official synopsis for The Informer:

Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for Koslow to keep his deal with them alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organizations – the mob, the NYPD and the FBI – in order to save himself and his family.

The Informer opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.