This weekend brings Isn’t It Romantic? to theaters, officially turning Rebel Wilson into a leading lady. But for her next film coming this spring, she’ll be sharing the spotlight with Anne Hathaway in a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels called The Hustle. The first trailer has just arrived, and it almost feels like a throwback to the comedies of the 1980s. There’s a little bit of intrigue, a little bit of slapstick, and whatever the hell Anne Hathaway is doing with her accent. Watch The Hustle trailer below.

The Hustle Trailer

The original Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as a pair of swindlers who team up to cheat an American heiress out of $50,000. Caine played the refined British con man while Martin played his somewhat oafish but skilled American rival. In The Hustle, Anne Hathaway has the role of the posh, upscale deceiver while Rebel Wilson plays an up and coming but clumsy fellow trickster, both using their feminine wiles to get what they want. For their first big score as a team, the two set their sights on fooling a tech millionaire (or billionaire maybe), played by Alex Sharp.

For better or worse, this movie feels a little more goofy than I was expecting. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels has plenty of silly comedy to go around, but for some reason, I was expecting this to have a more contemporary spin. The premise felt like a movie that could have made the swindling a bit more along the lines of an Ocean’s 11 or Matchstick Men. But this looks more akin to The Spy Who Dumped Me or Get Smart (which also co-starred Anne Hathaway). It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but I still think there’s a little too much slapstick comedy in this trailer. So hopefully the rest of the movie is a little more clever than that.

The rest of the cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Ingrid Oliver, and Emma Davies. They’re all under the direction of Chris Addison (Veep), working from a script by Jac Schaeffer, who is also working on Marvel’s forthcoming Black Widow movie and the Disney+ series The Vision and Scarlet Witch.

In the hilarious new comedy The Hustle, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

The Hustle hits theaters on May 10, 2019.