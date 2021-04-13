Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson were at each other’s throats in the action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard in 2017. After bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) were forced to team up in the face of danger, Bryce now finds himself haunted by Kincaid in his dreams, so his therapist has recommended that he take a sabbatical from bodyguarding. But of course, danger finds him again when he has a run-in with Kincaid’s wife Sonia (Salma Hayek), and all hell breaks loose yet again in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Watch the first trailer for the sequel below.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

It’s a shame there was no way to hide the reveal that Salma Hayek’s character was the wife of Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman until audiences saw the movie. But part of the gag is the cumbersome title for the movie, so it is what it is. At least this looks like it’ll be just as much fun as the first one, so assuming you had a good time watching Reynolds and Jackson bicker, now you get to enjoy Hayek exacerbating the situation with family squabbles.

Joining the cast on the bad guy side of the table is Antonio Banderas. Considering his history with Hayek on the big screen, especially Desperado, it would be fun if their two characters had some kind of romantic past that turned south, creating even more tension and confrontation in a movie that’s already chock full of it. Morgan Freeman also has a role, and it’s being teased as a bit of a mystery. Maybe he’s the Hitman’s Father?

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes, returning from the first movie, and the rest of the cast includes Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and Richard E. Grant. There are a couple interesting names in there that should make the sequel plenty of fun.

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio gets in over their heads in a global plot and soon finds that they are all that stands between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas).

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arrives in theaters on June 16, 2021.