The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has taken aim at some new cast members. Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas are joining The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard cast, while the Oscar-nominated Richard E. Grant is set to reprise his role in the sequel to the hit 2017 action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek. Lionsgate pulled the trigger on the new casting announcements just as The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard began principal photography.

Freeman and Banderas join Grant, who is now officially confirmed to reprise his role as the drug-addicted corporate executive from the first film, as well as Frank Grillo, who was recently cast as an Interpol agent. Banderas is no stranger to the action comedy, having starred in a slew of subversive action flicks including the Spy Kids series. Freeman’s casting in particular is cause for excitement, as this marks the first time the Oscar winner will star alongside Jackson in a feature film.

Lionsgate also released a brief synopsis for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard:

Set on the Amalfi coast, the mismatched, high-octane trio are unwillingly pulled onto the side of the good guys as they battle to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot with a dangerously over-developed sense of national pride.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, original film was a massive hit, raking in $177 million worldwide and more than making back its modest $30 million budget. Hughes returns to helm the sequel, with The Hitman’s Bodyguard screenwriter Tom O’Conner returning to pen the film as well. Filming takes place in London, Croatia, and Italy. No official release date has yet been set.