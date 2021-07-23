Well, you can’t say that A24 doesn’t know their own audience. When it comes to The Green Knight, all of Film Twitter is, well, atwitter about the next movie from filmmaker David Lowery. The indie studio, meanwhile, tends to have its finger on the more mainstream pulse and has rightfully deduced that Dev Patel is and ought to be the star of the show.

To mark the occasion, A24 has released a brand new clip from the rapidly approaching The Green Knight, as well as a fresh batch of new character posters. Not coincidentally, they’re both very Dev Patel-themed in a winking, innuendo-filled sort of way.

The Green Knight Clip

First up is the new clip, via Vulture, which mostly puts Patel and co-star Alicia Vikander’s chemistry front and center (along with, you know, a shirtless and soaking wet Patel).

The Green Knight Character Posters

If that wasn’t enough, A24 has also gone ahead and put together some slyly self-aware character posters (h/t Collider) that, once again, make it abundantly clear who you’re likely going to see this movie for. These posters are cheekily marketed as “…featuring the Round Table’s hottest knight, Sir Gawain” and “Medieval Times meets Tiger Beat,” a reference to a popular internet teen fan magazine from the early aughts that was targeted prominently towards adolescent girls. The fun, intentionally anachronistic posters feature Patel’s moody, swoony-worthy, and just plain cool hero Gawain in a series of posters that would be right at home lining the walls of anyone’s dorm room.

See the posters below and, while you’re at it, you can download them here:

All this Dev Patel content should go a long way towards tiding over impatient fans for now. The Green Knight is currently enjoying a wave of overwhelmingly positive early reactions in the lead-up to its highly-anticipated release.

Written, edited, produced, and directed by Lowery, The Green Knight also boasts a well-rounded supporting cast that includes Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.

Unfortunately, the rising number of COVID cases in the UK has led Entertainment Film Distributors to pull the August 6 release of The Green Knight and delay it “until further notice.” For those in the United States, however, the film will still be coming to a theater near you on July 30, 2021. As a refresher, here’s the synopsis below: