Dev Patel supremacy is upon us, as David Lowery’s long-awaited film, The Green Knight is finally within reach. Once upon a time, Lowery’s film had a 2020 release date before being repeatedly pushed back by the pandemic. With each trailer, the film showed off the kind of stunning visuals that require a big-screen release, garnering more and more buzz and turning eager fans impatient.

The film is an adaptation of a 14th-century epic poem, “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” It recounts the story of the titular Sir Gawain embarking on a quest to confront the eponymous knight: a gigantic, tree-like creature. It’s a bold take on a poem likely familiar to any and all English buffs but looks nothing like the Arthurian tales we’ve seen before. With just two weeks to go, the wait for The Green Knight is so close to being over. But if you’re anything like us, early buzz is needed to sustain your soul until Dev Patel’s Arthurian glory is finally available on July 30.

Thankfully, The Green Knight looks to be well worth the wait.

/Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui calls the film a “magnificently bizarre journey” (and also appreciates its lead performer.)

THE GREEN KNIGHT: David Lowery is starting to become of my favorite working directors with this surreal, Bergman-inspired fantasy epic. A mesmerizing, transporting, magnificently bizarre journey that is one of the rare movies to really appreciate how sexy Dev Patel is — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) July 19, 2021

Director Edgar Wright has given the film high praise and a glowing recommendation — he’s already planning to catch it again in theaters.

I was lucky enough to see David Lowery’s hypnotic ‘The Green Knight’ on a big screen recently & am already planning a return visit when it is released this month. It’s a beautiful Arthurian head trip & frankly a treat to luxuriate in. I highly recommend you venture out to see it. pic.twitter.com/UDbrXPZdZZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 13, 2021

So far, there’s no shortage of praise for The Green Knight. Critics are raving about the epic journey, stunning visuals, astounding performance from Patel, deeming the film Lowery’s “best work yet.”

#TheGreenKnight is nothing short of magnificent. With visuals that belong in a museum for all to admire and a career-defining performance by Dev Patel, THE GREEN KNIGHT is a slow-burn tale about mortality and the journey of finding oneself. It's a truly stunning piece of cinema. pic.twitter.com/GJFDBsW0ol — Shannon ?? @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2021

Hello I'm here to FINALLY tell you how completely obsessed I am with #TheGreenKnight I have been thinking of little else since I saw it. It's at once a nostalgic throwback to 80s fantasy, a creepy A24 horror movie, AND a classically challenging David Lowery story. I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/eZH8WzPZYu — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 19, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT: The 16-month wait to see David Lowery's epic of blood, sex and magic/magik was worth it. Chaos reigns, as one furry and Lars von Trier-y character might (but regrettably does not) say. Dev Patel can cut off my head any time he likes. Opens in Cdn cinemas July 30 pic.twitter.com/AdNkaqKbdj — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is everything I could have hoped for in an adaptation of Arthurian legend. It's simultaneously dreamy and sensual, brutal and bleak. Dev Patel is more than up to carrying Gawain's solo hero's journey in David Lowery's best work yet. Absolutely mesmerizing stuff. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 19, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT is cinemaaaaaa. It's A LOT but in a good, good way. Very weird and very mesmerizing. And Dev Patel can step on me. More to come! — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is David Lowry’s haunting, cerebral, journey through Arthurian lore. A methodical deconstruction of legend & nobility. STUNNING visuals & excellent performances from Patel & ESPECIALLY Vikander who has the scene of the movie. Worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/iycUTBkQoN — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) July 19, 2021

Friends, #TheGreenKnight is a sumptuous, haunting bit of Arthurian legend, showcasing the creepiness in a lot of those stories. Outstanding costumes, and Daniel Hart's music is terrific. Lowery asks you to intuit a lot, both text and subtext, worth it if you open your mind. pic.twitter.com/z4O9Pkzn4k — Kyle D. Anderson (@KyleDAnderson) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is every bit as hauntingly beautiful as you're hoping. A heady (!) mood piece and morality tale unlike any take on Arthurian legend before it. Dev Patel continues to astound. Go in open-minded (and not expecting tons of swordplay) and let it wash over you. pic.twitter.com/TJXHsCbWB2 — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 19, 2021

Loved David Lowery’s #TheGreenKnight. Lowery has brilliantly adapted the timeless Arthurian legend into a unique and original film that I can’t wait to see again. Dev Patel is fantastic and is in practically every frame. Can't wait to talk about it in more detail. pic.twitter.com/0H5bqwHdlM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 19, 2021

Written, edited, produced, and directed by Lowery, The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. A24 releases the film in theaters on July 30, 2021.