Dev Patel supremacy is upon us, as David Lowery’s long-awaited film, The Green Knight is finally within reach. Once upon a time, Lowery’s film had a 2020 release date before being repeatedly pushed back by the pandemic. With each trailer, the film showed off the kind of stunning visuals that require a big-screen release, garnering more and more buzz and turning eager fans impatient.

The film is an adaptation of a 14th-century epic poem, “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” It recounts the story of the titular Sir Gawain embarking on a quest to confront the eponymous knight: a gigantic, tree-like creature. It’s a bold take on a poem likely familiar to any and all English buffs but looks nothing like the Arthurian tales we’ve seen before. With just two weeks to go, the wait for The Green Knight is so close to being over. But if you’re anything like us, early buzz is needed to sustain your soul until Dev Patel’s Arthurian glory is finally available on July 30.

Thankfully, The Green Knight looks to be well worth the wait.

/Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui calls the film a “magnificently bizarre journey” (and also appreciates its lead performer.)

Director Edgar Wright has given the film high praise and a glowing recommendation — he’s already planning to catch it again in theaters.

So far, there’s no shortage of praise for The Green Knight. Critics are raving about the epic journey, stunning visuals, astounding performance from Patel, deeming the film Lowery’s “best work yet.”

Written, edited, produced, and directed by Lowery, The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson. A24 releases the film in theaters on July 30, 2021.

King Arthur’s headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court.

