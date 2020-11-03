If you’re a fan of Bob’s Burgers, then you’ll probably be interested in the first look at creator Loren Bouchard‘s new animated The Great North. Coming to FOX early next year, the new family comedy follows Nick Offerman as a single father living in Alaska as he tries to keep his oddball kids close to him. The first teaser trailer has arrived to give us a sneak peek at the series, and it looks like it could be a new hit for FOX.

The Great North Teaser Trailer

Joining Nick Offerman, who voices the family patriarch Beef, is Will Forte (MacGruber), Jenny Slate (Big Mouth), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Paul Rust (Love), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and, believe it or not, Alanis Morissette, who will play an imaginary friend to Beef’s daughter Judy who appears in the Northern Lights.

Loren Bouchard is an executive producer on The Great North, but it’s Bob’s Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, teamed up with Regular Show‘s Minty Lewis, who are the masterminds behind the series, and all three of them will be acting as showrunners.

Even though this is all we’ve seen from The Great North so far, what they’ve created must be pretty damn good, because FOX has already ordered a second season of the series before the first season even begins. At the time of the announcement earlier this year, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said:

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut.”

The Great North is slated to premiere on Sundays sometime in February along with another new animated series called Housebroken. They’re both joining FOX’s stacked Animation Domination line-up that already includes the long-running shows The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, along with the sophomore series Bless the Harts and Duncanville. Considering animation can be produced remotely much easier than live-action productions, FOX will probably be relying heavily on their animated slate to keep their schedule from drying up.