The Goonies is one of the most beloved films to come out of the 1980s. This year, the movie directed by Richard Donner and producer Steven Spielberg is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and Oregon Film and Travel Oregon are teaming up to pay tribute from where the adventure unfolded. The state where the movie takes place, in the town of Astoria, will host a special fan event spread across four days, as well as public screenings of the movie in five cities around the Beaver State. Find out all about the Goonies Day event coming this summer and everything leading up to it below.

An official press release from Oregon Film and Travel Oregon announced Goonies Day celebrations taking place at an event that spans from June 4 through June 7 this summer. While a lot of specific details are still yet to be revealed, here’s how the organizations describe what’s to come for fans:

“During the four-day event, Goonies fans can hear tales about filming from those who were there, bowl at “Chunk’s Bowling Alley” as seen in the film, and embark on their own adventure with an interactive scavenger hunt. Official memorabilia, including t-shirts, hats, glassware, and more, will be available at the event’s headquarters, which will once again be at the Astoria Armory.”

Since the event is still months away, you’ll have to stay tuned to The Goondocks.org for updates about what exactly will be included. However, it should be noted that none of The Goonies stars have been named to be part of the event (at least not yet). Instead, those giving presentations about the making of the film will be crew members who worked on the film 35 years ago. That might not sound like the most exciting prospect, but for die-hard fans of The Goonies, it could be a fun weekend when all is said and done.

As for the screenings happening in the months leading up to the Goonies Day celebrations, here’s when and where they will be taking place, complete with links for buying tickets:

“This celebration is dedicated to the amazing Goonies fans and the special places where it was filmed,” said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. “We hope this June’s events will find Goonies lovers on location reliving one of the most beloved coming-of-age stories of the 1980s.”

“We’re so lucky as a state to have these creative partners to bring together a community to celebrate a film like this,” says Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film. “It’s always such a pleasure to remind people of the deep and exciting history this state has with film, and then gather together in places like Astoria to showcase famous Oregon locations.”

As someone who attended the first ever Ghostbusters Fan Event last year, I can tell you that while there’s value for some fans in these kinds of gatherings, ultimately, they only seem to exist for various organizations and brands to peddle their wares and rake in some cash on the good name of a recognizable intellectual property. But if you’re fine with that, and you’re willing to spend some money to bring you a bit of joy, then knock yourself out.