The Good Place came to an end earlier this year long before 2020 became The Bad Place. Though it only lasted four seasons, the show went out on its own terms instead of being unceremoniously canceled, and it sent off all of the beloved characters in a wonderful fashion. But even though the fourth and final season was full of hilarious and touching moments, it took many, many mistakes to deliver those excellent episodes, as you can see in nearly 10 minutes of The Good Place bloopers below.

The Good Place Bloopers from The Final Season

All of these bloopers come from the final season, so beware of spoilers if you haven’t finished the show for some reason. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden all screw up in some form, whether it’s flubbing their lines and playfully yelling at the writers or stumbling over themselves.

But it’s not just the main players who screw up on camera. Marc Evan Jackson, who plays the scheming demon Shawn also gets some hilarious mistakes in there, as well as Jason Mantzoukas riffing as the boyfriend that Janet creates in order to help her get over losing Jason.

You might be surprised to see that there are even some bloopers from a few of the more serious parts of The Good Place. It just goes to show you that it takes real effort and concentration to pull of those moments, but they’re never so serious that they don’t get interrupted with some amusing mistakes.

In case you didn’t hear, The Good Place is fresh off getting six Emmy nominations this year, including Best Comedy Series.