The show must go on, and the Emmy Awards are still set to put on a show this fall. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are forging ahead, with the annual television awards set to air this September. But while the film industry has come to a halt amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, TV is still enjoying its new golden age, with streaming taking the lead in these unprecedented times. The Emmys have recently expanded its categories to appropriately award the wide range of drama, comedy, variety, reality, animation, and more that dominate the TV landscape. The Emmys honor the best in television and streaming, and this year is full of a wide spectrum of nominees from network, cable, and various streaming services.

Check out the list of the biggest 2020 Emmy nominations below.

What do the Emmys look like in a post-Game of Thrones world? As sprawling and diverse as Westeros, with an abundance of drama, comedy, and limited series vying to fill the hole that the pop culture and Emmy-dominating HBO fantasy series filled before it wrapped last year. A few series are stepping up to the plate, with HBO’s Watchmen scored the most nominations with 26 nods, followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 nominations and Netflix’s Ozark with 18. The acclaimed CBC comedy Schitt’s Creek scored a whopping 15 nominations for its final season, while HBO’s Succession following closely behind with 10 nods.

As is always the case, there are a fair few snubs and surprises, with the biggest surprise being Disney+’s The Mandalorian scoring a Best Drama nomination. The Star Wars series earning a nod in the most coveted category may be the most apparent consequence of the Game of Thrones absence, as Emmy voters look for a new crowdpleasing show to fill the slot.

Here are the major Emmy nominees.

2020 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding TV Movie:

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Giancarlo Esposito ( Better Call Saul )

Bradley Whitford ( The Handmaid’s Tale )

Billy Crudup ( The Morning Show )

Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show )

Nicholas Braun ( Succession )

Kieran Culkin ( Succession )

Matthew Macfadyen ( Succession )

Jeffrey Wright ( Westworld )

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Laura Dern ( Big Little Lies )

Meryl Streep ( Big Little Lies )

Helena Bonham Carter ( The Crown )

Samira Wiley ( The Handmaid’s Tale )

Fiona Shaw ( Killing Eve )

Julia Garner ( Ozark )

Sarah Snook ( Succession )

Thandie Newton ( Westworld )

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (SNL)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Cecily Strong (SNL)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman (The Outsider)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)

Martin Short (The Morning Show)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Dev Patel (Modern Love)

Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)

Fred Willard (Modern Family)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Bette Midler (The Politician)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Animated Program:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burger

Bojack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the host for the 2020 Emmy Awards, which is currently scheduled to air on ABC on Sunday, September 20, 2020. See the full list of Emmy nominees here.