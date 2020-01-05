Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has brought the Skywalker saga to an end, the future of Star Wars is up in the air. The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson is still slated to have his own trilogy at some point, but Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no longer working on a trilogy. However, the story that the duo was developing may still be intended to kick off the future of Star Wars, and it might follow a path similar to that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new rumor from Making Star Wars (which has been pretty reliable with Star Wars scoops in the past) says the next Star Wars saga will take place during an era being referred to as “The High Republic Era.” Similar to previous rumors about the project Benioff and Weiss were working on, this new series will take place 400 years before The Skywalker Saga. But unlike the saga that just wrapped up, we won’t be looking at a new trilogy.

This new Star Wars saga will be made up of a series of films that will take place in the same story era and connect with each other in a way similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently this storytelling approach was meant to be applied to the Star Wars Story line-up of films, but since Solo ended up being a disappointment, Lucasfilm decided to pull back and focus their attention elsewhere. But that would explain why Kennedy recently talked about moving away from the trilogy format.

Along with this information, Making Star Wars also brought our attention to a scoop from Ziro.hu, and their recently uncovered information lines up with these new details. Supposedly first step in the future of Star Wars is all tied to an upcoming, secret multimedia initiative called Project Luminous, which was announced by Lucasfilm publishing at New York Comic-Con earlier this year. The initiative involving Star Wars comic writers Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule will span comics, books, video games, and more, and it appears to be the lead-up to this new series of Star Wars movies.

But what will this new Star Wars saga be about? Well, Project Luminous is rumored to follow a group of Jedi setting out to explore the then-unknown regions of the galaxy. The Jedi heroes would go on numerous adventures and encounter a few different kinds of enemies, including some sort of ancient, evil Sith gods. There would be various Jedi that we follow, each with different strengths and Force powers, similar to what we’ve seen from The Avengers in the MCU. But there will also be heroes who aren’t Jedi.



Project Luminous was originally said to kick off in 2020 when it was announced at NYCC. But these recent reports suggest it will actually kick off with a video game in 2021. That’s still well-ahead of when the next Star Wars movie is supposed to be released, which was previously announced to be December 2022. But would Lucasfilm really introduce characters for their new Star Wars saga in comics, books and video games? Maybe Project Luminous will be about establishing the setting and introducing minor characters who could be part of the new movies.

As of now, these are all just rumors. After all, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy recently said that they didn’t definitively know what would be coming next. But elsewhere, around the same time, she said there was a Star Wars movie on deck that would be announced sometime in January. Will that movie be tied to Project Luminous? Hopefully we’ll get some kind of an idea about what the future of Star Wars will hold sometime soon.