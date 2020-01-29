Wes Anderson hasn’t directed a live-action feature film since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, but we only have a few more months until we get to see his next film, The French Dispatch. Searchlight Pictures has unveiled a new poster that includes the official release date and cast list for the movie, which appears to now include a new subtitle.

The French Dispatch Release Date, Poster, Cast, and Subtitle

We’d previously heard the movie would be Anderson’s love letter to journalism, and this new synopsis hews closely to the one announced in September:

“The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

While the official title of the movie still appears to be The French Dispatch, it appears that we might see a subtitle show up on screen; the American magazine seems to be called the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun. That cast list is impressive: Benicio del Toro, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Almaric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. But it’s also notable that names like Saoirse Ronan, Henry Winkler, and Christoph Waltz are still not listed here. Those three actors had previously been reported to be attached to this movie, and it remains unclear if they separated from the project or will have smaller cameo-style appearances in the final product.

Side note: while this synopsis makes it sound like this could be Anderson’s version of an anthology film, an early report indicated that the film will only have three primary storylines. Either way, we’re very excited to see what Anderson has cooked up, since The Grand Budapest Hotel made it into /Film’s Top 100 Movies of the 2010s list.

The French Dispatch arrives in theaters on July 24, 2020.