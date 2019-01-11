Wes Anderson has no problem rounding up an impressive assembly A-list talent whenever he gets behind the camera to direct a new movie. Most of them are recurring stars from his previous collaborations, but with each movie, he brings in some fresh blood who have never worked with the filmmaker before. And one more new collaborator has been added to the cast.

Henry Winkler is enjoying a career resurgence thanks to his role on HBO’s dark comedy series Barry, including a recent Emmy win (though sadly not a Golden Globe win), and now he’s joined The French Dispatch cast, the next film from Wes Anderson that is said to be set within the Paris bureau of an American newspaper.

The Hollywood Reporter has word on Henry Winkler joining The French Dispatch cast, though details on his character haven’t been revealed at this time. He’s one of only a handful of cast members in the film who haven’t worked with Wes Anderson before. Other cast members who haven’t been in one of Anderson’s films before include Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet and Sicario star Benicio del Toro.

Otherwise, the rest of the cast is filled with Wes Anderson collaborators such as Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Saoirse Ronan, Bob Balaban and, of course, Bill Murray. Other cast members include Lois Smith, Steve Park and French actors Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric and Denis Ménochet. And those are only the cast members we know about so far. There may still some stars who have yet to be revealed.

Beyond the cast and the basic setting of the movie, details are pretty scarce, so we’re not entirely sure what to expect. One thing we do know is that this movie isn’t a musical as was originally rumored. The French Dispatch is also said to have three different storylines alongside each other, and the film has also been called a love letter to journalists. That allows for the potential of some exciting team-ups between this incredible cast. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing Henry Winkler paired with Bill Murray, but having him working with any of these stars holds some exciting potential.

The French Dispatch doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to hit theaters before the end of 2019. More than likely it will arrive in the heart of awards season, but we’ll be sure to let you know as we find out more.