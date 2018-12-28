Promise Saoirse Ronan a corset, or at least a chance to wear a fancy hat, and you’ve got her booked for your next period drama. The Mary Queen of Scots actress is making a habit out of starring in prestigious historical dramas, but with casts and directors like these, you have to at least be vaguely interested.

Four years after The Grand Budapest Hotel, Saoirse Ronan is reuniting with director Wes Anderson for his 10th feature film, The French Dispatch. But while she’ll be reuniting with a few familiar faces on the ensemble movie, Ronan will be working for the first time with Kate Winslet on another high-profile project, a romance-drama titled Ammonite. And yes, both of them will be period dramas.

The French Dispatch

Ronan is set to reunite with Anderson for The French Dispatch, according to Good Derby (via The Playlist). Anderson’s highly anticipated return to live-action directing is not a musical, but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing. The ensemble drama is a post-World War II drama that has been described as “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris and centers on three storylines.”

The film is set to star Anderson regulars like Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton as well as Ronan’s Lady Bird co-star Timothée Chalamet. Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, and Lois Smith are also set to star.

The film will shoot well into 2019 for a likely release in 2020.

Ammonite

An Oscar winner and an Oscar nominee team up with the director of God’s Own Country, and what do you have? The lesbian romance-drama Ammonite, which is set to star Ronan and Kate Winslet in the lead roles of “paleontologist Mary Anning and a London woman of means to whom she must unexpectedly play nursemaid,” according to Deadline.

Writer/director Francis Lee will helm the drama set in a UK coastal town in the 1820s, which will be produced by Iain Canning (Widows) and Emile Sherman (Lion) alongside Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Lady Macbeth). Production on Ammonite is scheduled to begin next March.