Kaley Cuoco has been pegged as the hot comedy girl since The Big Bang Theory became a baffling success, but the actress has forged a solid partnership with HBO Max, with her acclaimed work on the beloved animated series Harley Quinn and now with a darkly comic thriller that is sure to test Cuoco’s dramatic chops: The Flight Attendant. Cuoco stars in The Flight Attendant as a “crazy” and “drunk” flight attendant who is definitely not a murderer, despite the dead body that she wakes up next to after a hotel tryst with a passenger. Watch The Flight Attendant trailer below.

The Flight Attendant Trailer

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant is an HBO Max Original that stars Cuoco as a slightly unhinged flight attendant who falls into bed with a passenger (Michael Huisman, Game of Thrones), only to wake up the next morning to find the passenger dead and her hands covered in blood. While the poster (which you can see below) and the premise suggest a Hitchcock-inspired thriller, there’s a comedic tone to The Flight Attendant which reminds me of A Simple Favor — a semi-satire of the murder mystery genre. Nevertheless, a dark comedic thriller sounds like a great showcase for Cuoco, who gives a great performance as a woman spiraling into paranoia and questioning her sanity in the trailer.

The Flight Attendant is an eight-episode limited series that also stars Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, and T.R. Knight, and is executive produced by You co-creator Greg Berlanti. The first two episodes are directed by Booksmart writer Susanna Fogel. Kaley, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is co-executive Producer.

Here is the official synopsis for The Flight Attendant:

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.

The Flight Attendant debuts on HBO Max on November 26, 2020, followed by two episodes on December 3, two episodes on December 10, and the finale on December 17. You can also check out Cuoco’s work on Harley Quinn, which is now streaming on HBO Max, with a third season coming soon.