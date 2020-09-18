‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Headed to HBO Max

Here’s some good news for a change! Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season – and it’s headed to HBO Max. The animated series originated on DC Universe, but DC Universe is now rebranding to be a comics-only destination, while their original programming jumps over to HBO Max. Featuring the voice of Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn is a very funny, very adult animated series that strives to playfully mock the world of Batman and other DC-related characters, and if you’re not watching it, you should really start.

You didn't think we'd let you down, did ya Puddin'? ?? Harley Quinn Season 3 is coming to HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/0r4ewwJroh — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 18, 2020

There was a sneaking suspicion growing among Harley Quinn fans that the show would not be returning. Even the writers seemed to sense it, as they concluded season 2 on a note that could serve as a series finale if needed. Thankfully, Harley Quinn season 3 is happening after all. And the show has a new home, too – HBO Max. The series ran its first two seasons on DC Universe, but now DC Universe will be devoted strictly to comics, while the shows from that service are migrating over to HBO Max.

As a result, Harley Quinn is now an HBO Max original, with the previous two seasons available on the service along with the upcoming season 3. I’m not sure how many of you watch Harley Quinn, but I can’t recommend it enough. It’s funny, it’s sweet, it has great queer representation, and, best of all, it’s not afraid to mock all-things-Batman. It’s an irreverent, over-the-top, very R-rated cartoon that knows that it’s okay to have a laugh at the expense of these characters.

The first season kicks-off with Harley and the Joker breaking-up, and Harley learning to strike out on her own. And season 2 explores the growing romance between Harley and Poison Ivy, perfectly voiced by Lake Bell. And a lot of other insane shit happens, too. It’s just a lot of fun, and I’m hopeful that now that the show is moving to HBO Max, more people will start realizing what they’ve been missing.

There’s no word yet on when we’ll see Harley Quinn season 3, but DC Universe moves over to comics-only – and changes its name to DC Universe Infinite – on January 21.