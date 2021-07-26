Batfleck is back, baby! Ben Affleck will take some time off from worshipping J.Lo‘s curves to reprise the role of the caped crusader for the upcoming The Flash movie. New set pictures reveal that not only is Affleck’s Batman back, but he’s in the chunky Batsuit and has his sweet Batcycle, too. The pictures actually feature a stunt double in the costume, but that chiseled jaw looks just enough like Affleck’s to me. The booty, too.

Two Batmen, One Movie

Director Andy Muschetti (It) is bringing The Flash to the big screen for the DCEU, with promises of not one, but two Batman appearances. It was reported in August of last year that Affleck would re-don the cowl, joining fellow Batman franchise alum Michael Keaton. That’s right, 1980s movie Batman and 2010s movie Batman are both going to be in the same movie.

The photos were taken on set in Glasgow, Scotland, where exterior filming for The Flash is currently taking place. They depict a finely sculpted stunt double wearing the Batsuit Affleck made famous in 2016’s Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’s seated astride a seriously sweet looking Batcycle, which was seen driving up and down the Glasgow street.

The film will draw influence from the Flashpoint comic run, which saw the Flash end up in an alternate timeline. In the movie, Barry (Ezra Miller) will travel back in time to try and stop the murder of his mother, but the time traveling inadvertently creates another universe, this one protected by Keaton’s Batman. Time travel hijinks have played a fairly major role in the Marvel cinematic universe, so it will be interesting to see a DCEU take on the tropes. It should also be a real blast to see Keaton back in the suit after more than 30 years.

Muschetti revealed that both Affleck and Keaton will have substantial roles in the movie.

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie,” director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

Part of his wanting two Batmen was to help distinguish the timelines, and establish a sense of continuity.

“[Affleck] is the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure,” he explained. “There’s a familiarity there.”

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.