After last weekend’s season finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a swath of new merchandise featuring the new Captain America has been revealed. Sam Wilson has picked up the shield, complete with a new set of vibranium wings from Wakanda and a brand new suit, and now he’s been given several new action figures, Funko POPs, and more merchandise. Check out all the new Captain America action figures and other collectibles below.

New Captain America Action Figures

Diamond Select Toys has released a new Marvel Select action figure of Sam Wilson as Captain America, which is available from Shop Disney. Featuring the new red, white and blue Captain America uniform and removable wings, the figure has 16 points of articulation and comes with interchangeable hands, shield, and drone accessories.

You can order the Marvel Select figure of Sam Wilson as Captain America at Shop Disney for $29.99.

Meanwhile, Marvel Legends has a whole line of new action figures inspired by the Marvel Studios shows on Disney+, and you’ll have to collect all of them if you want to complete the figure of Sam Wilson as Captain America seen above.

The new wave of Marvel Legends figures includes Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as White Vision, Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker (with the name U.S. Agent, even though it’s not the suit from the finale), Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, and Tom Hiddleston as plainclothes Loki.

As you can see, each of the figures comes with part of the wing suit for Sam Wilson to wear as the new Captain America. It’s a clever way for them to sell more action figures for fans who want the total package. They’re all available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse right now for $19.99 each.

On the younger side, Shop Disney also has a pair of their stylized Toybox action figures. Geared towards young fans, these figures are styled in a way that feels like they come from an animated series. The Toybox line has included many Marvel characters as well as Star Wars, Pixar, and other Disney properties.

You can get both Sam Wilson as Captain America and Bucky Barnes for $12.99 each.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Funko POPs

It wouldn’t be a Marvel merchandise Monday without the reveal of some new Funko POPs. Sam Wilson as Captain America gets three different vinyl figures. One features the new Cap taking flight in his wing suit with the shield in-hand while the others give us Sam Wilson without wings, including one with bullets being deflected off the shield.

If you’re a Bucky Barnes fan, there’s also a new version of the character inspired by his appearance in the finale. Joining him is the new version of John Walker as U.S. Agents, complete with the black suit and removal of the “A” on the helmet and star on the chest.

Links were provided by Entertainment Weekly for these figures, but they links weren’t active at the time of this writing, so keep your eyes peeled on Amazon and at Walmart to see when they might be available for pre-order.

Marvel Legends Captain America Shield

If you didn’t pick up this Marvel Legends prop replica of Captain America’s shield when it was previously available for sale, now’s your chance. It’s not made of metal, but it’s a durable plastic that looks like a premium collectible, including the straps on the inside of the shield.

You can order the Captain America shield prop replica at Amazon right now for $120.99.

If you’d like to see more merchandise reveals, including some t-shirts and other items from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, head over to Entertainment Weekly.