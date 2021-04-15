(Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead.)

Last week, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier brought back the Wakandan warriors known as the Dora Milaje. They weren’t too happy that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) busted Baron Zemo out of prison to help them track down Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers. They made that clear when they tried to take the villain into custody themselves and ended up clashing with the new Captain America (Wyatt Russell) instead, and now a new featurette focuses on their action-packed confrontation.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Featurette

Florence Kasumba leads the Dora Milaje team as Ayo, and she has no problem tangling with John Walker, completely disarming him and proving that Captain America is no match for the power of Wakanda. Ayo even stops the Winter Soldier from intervening, literally disarming him of the new vibranium arm that was made for him.

There’s only a slight glimpse behind the scenes at the action sequences shot for last week’s episode, but everyone on the cast was clearly excited about the return of the Dora Milaje, even Wyatt Russell, despite the fact that he gets completely humiliated by them. After that, the featurette shifts into full promo gear by teasing the remaining two episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Speaking of which…

How will the Dora Milaje factor into the end of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Will they be in hot pursuit of the escaped Baron Zemo? Is there yet another face-off around the corner for the Wakandan warriors? Will there be some kind of set-up for what’s to come in Black Panther 2? We’ll get the answers to all those questions soon enough.

Kari Skogland directs The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Malcolm Spellman acts as head writer. The two remaining episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier air on April 16 and April 23, 2021, only on Disney+. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

