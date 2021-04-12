The Falcon and The Winter Soldier shot out of the gate at Disney+ as the most watched original premiere on the streaming service. Since then, it has unfurled the madness and corruption of John Walker, the new Captain America played by Wyatt Russell. With just two episodes left, Marvel Studios has released a new The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sneak peek that offers a glimpse at the final face-off between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and and the latest super villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Sneak Peek

Marvel Studios released what they’re calling a mid-season sneak peek of the remaining two episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Since we just watched the fourth episode last weekend, it’s a bit late for this to be a true mid-season sneak peek, but whatever. Plus, this only reveals a few snippets of footage from the remaining episodes of the season (series?).

The end of the previous episode, “The Whole World is Watching,” found John Walker finally giving in to his more aggressive side by brutally killing a member of the Flag Smashers in retaliation for the death of his partner Lemar Hoskins, AKA Battlestar. Using Captain America’s shield, he repeatedly smashed the face of the super soldier henchman, leaving a splatter of blood on the once-proud symbol. This new sneak peek shows that Walker’s descent into madness and anger is just beginning.

One shot shows John Walker in what appears to be a military court, presumably where he’s being put on trial for the death of the Flag Smasher that happened in front of people who were all recording with their phones. He stands strong and refers to himself as Captain America, clearly still believing himself to be a hero. Elsewhere in the sneak peek we see Walker throwing his shield at Flag Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), who roundhouse kicks it away from her.

Finally, the end of the spot teases one final face-off between Sam, Bucky and Walker in an abandoned warehouse. What will come of John Walker? Who is the Power Broker? Will Sam Wilson become the new Captain America? Can he finally get a damn bank loan? We’ll find out in the two remaining episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on April 16 and April 23, only on Disney+.