Next month brings the return of The Expanse, the show that SyFy axed last spring, but was saved by Amazon for a new season. In season 4, the crew of the Rocinante is being sent through the Ring Gate to explore a new world. A group of refugees has already claimed the planet as their own, and attempts to get the situation under control have failed. Now the crew must figure out how the mission went wrong, and what mysterious power makes the area dangerous for any new inhabitants.

Below, you can watch The Expanse season 4 trailer below, and if you like what you see but you’ve never seen a single episode, you can also check out a recap of the first three seasons from Kevin Smith to get you caught up before the show returns.

The Expanse Season 4 Trailer

The cast includes Thomas Jane as Joe Miller, Shohreh Asgdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Steve Strait as Jim Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatam as Amos Burton, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Shawn Doyle as Sadavir Errinwright, Chad L. Coleman as Col. Frederick Lucius Johnson, Florence Faivre as Julie Mao, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, and David Strathairn as Klaes Ashford. But there will be some new characters too.

If you’d like to catch up on The Expanse before the fourth season begins, here’s Kevin Smith with a recap:

Based on the popular sci-fi novels by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who also executive produce the series along with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Dan Nowak, and Naren Shankar, who also serves as showrunner.

Watch the previous trailer for the new season right here, and here’s the official synopsis:

Season 4 of The Expanse begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

The fourth season of The Expanse premieres on Amazon Prime on December 13, 2019.