The Expanse is making a miraculous comeback this year after being put on the chopping block after the third season. SyFy canceled the series last spring, but Amazon swooped in to save the day with an order for a fourth season. Today, the show made a triumphant return with a new trailer that debuted at New York Comic-Con, revealing what new worlds the crew of the Rocinante will be exploring when they go beyond the Ring Gate. Watch The Expanse season 4 trailer below.

The Expanse Season 4 Trailer

Based on the popular sci-fi novels by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who also executive produce the series along with Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Dan Nowak, and Naren Shankar, who also serves as showrunner.

The cast includes Thomas Jane as Joe Miller, Shohreh Asgdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Steve Strait as Jim Holden, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatam as Amos Burton, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Shawn Doyle as Sadavir Errinwright, Chad L. Coleman as Col. Frederick Lucius Johnson, Florence Faivre as Julie Mao, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, and David Strathairn as Klaes Ashford. But there will be some new characters too.

Here’s the official synopsis for the fourth season of The Expanse:

Season 4 of The Expanse begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

The fourth season of The Expanse premieres on Amazon Prime on December 13, 2019.