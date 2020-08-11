Netflix has a new dramatic thriller coming to their streaming library in September, and the ensemble cast is one of the best they’ve ever had for an original movie. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, and more all star in The Devil All the Time, an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock‘s book of the same name. The story is described as an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades as sinister characters converge around a young man forced to fight the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. The trailer is coming soon, but in the meantime, a new poster touts the fantastic cast in all their seedy Midwestern glory.

The Devil All The Time Poster

The Devil All the Time, in its book form, is said to mix “the twisted intensity of Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers with the religious and Gothic over­tones of Flannery O’Connor at her most haunting.” If you saw the first look photos that debuted last week, you’ll see that those comparisons are right on the money.

With a cast that also includes Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey Lafarge, this is bound to be a must-watch when the movie arrives on Netflix this fall. It just might be a movie that kicks off awards season early. We’ll have a better idea of what to expect with the first trailer expected to arrive very soon. In the meantime, check the official synopsis for more detailsL

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

The Devil All The Time hits Netflix on September 16, 2020.