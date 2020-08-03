Cast Tom Holland in a movie and you’ve got half the internet quaking in their boots. Put him in a movie with Robert Pattinson, and well, you’re done for. The two British heartthrobs are putting on Southern accents to star in The Devil All the Time, Antonio Campos‘ Southern Gothic drama set to his Netflix this September. The first images from The Devil All the Time have been released, giving us a glimpse at what it will be like for Holland and Pattinson to share a screen (though they don’t actually share an image in these first look pictures).

The Devil All the Time First Look

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first look images (above, courtesy of Netflix) at The Devil All the Time, Antonio Campos’ drama based on novelist Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 family saga of the same name.

“It’s a multi-strand narrative set between the end of World War II and the beginning of America’s involvement in Vietnam in which a motley group of characters’ lives all intersect,” Campos told EW. The director described the film as a “perfect marriage” between a Southern gothic and noir, the first element of which is interesting, considering Campos cast two British actors in the film. But Holland has long perfected the American accent as the star of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series, and will take on one of his first major lead roles in The Devil All the Time following his turn in the Marvel movies.

“I was really eager to work with Antonio because his previous films that I’ve seen are very raw,” Holland told EW. “I guess it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me.”

“Tom is a very sweet person and a very generous actor but he’s willing to go wherever he needs to go emotionally for the character,” Campos added. “He wanted to go where he had to go. Tom’s electric. He’s sort of sitting there doing nothing and is immensely watchable.”

Holland will be part of a star-studded cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, and of course, Robert Pattinson, who plays a preacher named Preston Teagardin. Another hopefully scene-stealing appearance from Pattinson, who similarly stole the show in another film starring internet boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, The King.

Campos wrote the screenplay of The Devil All the Time with his brother Paulo. The film premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2020.