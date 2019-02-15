When Chris Evans goes somewhere, Sebastian Stan usually isn’t far behind – at least in Marvel Studios movies. But that’s also turned out to be true today in the real world.

Evans has just dropped out of an upcoming Netflix film called The Devil All The Time, but Stan has stepped in to replace him. Is this a precursor of what will happen with the Captain America franchise in the MCU in the wake of Avengers: Endgame? Who knows, but you can read more about The Devil All The Time cast below.

Deadline reports that Stan is taking over for Evans in The Devil All The Time because of a scheduling conflict. Earlier this week, we wrote about how Evans signed on to lead a new science fiction film called Infinite from director Antoine Fuqua, and Deadline also mentions that Evans is gearing up to start production on Defending Jacob, a limited series he’s producing for Apple. In that series, Evans will star as an assistant district attorney whose son is accused of murder.

Meanwhile, Stan will join fellow Avenger Tom Holland as part of The Devil All The Time cast. Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Eliza Scanlen, and Bill Skarsgard are lined up to co-star. Antonio Campos (The Sinner, Christine) is directing, and he also co-wrote the script with Paulo Campos. The movie is based on author Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel, and it’s described like this:

In the forgotten backwoods of a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard’s son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. He interacts with a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that is told across two decades.

This sounds like an ambitious adaptation, and I’m curious to see if Campos can keep this many plates spinning at the same time. Stan has proven himself to be an impressive actor even outside the Marvel universe – his work in I, Tonya and especially last year’s Destroyer (where he had killer chemistry with Nicole Kidman) leads me to believe we’ve yet to see him reach his full potential on the big screen.

There’s word yet on a release date yet, but filming is supposed to get underway this month in Alabama.