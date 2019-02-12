Chris Evans is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, which means he’s going to have some free time. Rather than take a long vacation, the actor is already looking for new projects – one of which is the sci-fi film Infinite, based on the novel The Reincarnationist Papers. As is the case with most big movies these days, there’s franchise potential here, which means Evans might be jumping from one franchise to another. If so, he’ll be working with Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua.

Deadline broke the news about Chris Evans joining the Infinite movie. Evans would play a man haunted by two past lives who uncovers a centuries-old secret society. The story comes from D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers. Here’s the full synopsis:

The novel revolves around Evan Michaels, a man who was haunted by memories of two past lives and stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks.

Sounds like it could turn into something exciting. And of course, Deadline is sure to add: “Infinite is fresh IP and certainly has franchise potential.” Who doesn’t like fresh IP?

Evans will wrap up his MCU obligations this April when he stars once again as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. No matter what fate his character faces in that film, his time as the character is coming to an end – his contract is up. After Endgame, Evans will be seen in Rian Johnson’s star-studded mystery thriller Knives Out, arriving in theaters in November.

I like Evans as an actor, but he’s been playing Captain America for a long time. And while he’s occasionally popped up in other films, the MCU has occupied most of his time. It’ll be interesting to see him start branching out into other roles.

As for director Antoine Fuqua, he’s delivered some damn good action films in the last decade. I’m a fan of his under-seen crime drama Brooklyn’s Finest, and thought his Magnificent Seven remake was surprisingly good. And while I wasn’t a fan of his first Equalizer movie, I found the sequel to be highly enjoyable, mostly due to the brutal horror-movie violence Fuqua added to the proceedings. I don’t know if I’d call Fuqua an exciting filmmaker, but he’s made his fair share of entertaining films. This team-up with Evans might just work out well.