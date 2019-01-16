It’s no exaggeration to call the cast of The Devil All the Time the “Avengers of casts” because, well, it’s got two Avengers and it’s just plain impressive. Netflix’s newest original film is a gothic drama directed by Antonio Campos (The Sinner, Christine) that boasts a ridiculously good cast including Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard.

Netflix announced the super cast of The Devil All the Time, a Midwestern gothic drama directed by The Sinner‘s Antonio Campos, which will include Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Holland and Evans, as well as It actor Bill Skarsgard. But those aren’t the only high-profile stars joining this cast. Damsel co-stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska are reuniting in The Devil All the Time, while Sharp Objects breakout star Eliza Scanlen and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert round out the cast.

Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel of the same name, The Devil All the Time is a story told across two decades following a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff.

Here is the synopsis for The Devil All the Time:

In a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of this country – a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard’s son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. The Devil All the Time is a finely woven “mid-western” gothic tale involving a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that is told across two decades.

It’s an intriguing premise anchored by an amazingly impressive cast gathered by Campos, who is probably best known for the unnerving 2016 biographical drama Christine. However, he executive produced and directed the pilot for The Sinner, the USA show that has earned acclaim and two Golden Globe nominations, which may be how he got so much clout for this film. Campos also co-writes the screenplay for the film with Paulo Campos.

Principal photography for The Devil All the Time is set to begin next month in Alabama.