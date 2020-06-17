Showtime looks to be the first cable network to dramatically dig into the controversial dealings of the presidential administration of Donald Trump with the new limited series The Comey Rule. Based on former FBI director James Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty, the series chronicles Russia’s manipulation of the United States election process and the investigation into the Trump presidency that followed after evidence pointed to collusion between his campaign higher-ups and Russian operatives. A first look at the series has just arrived, showing Brendan Gleeson looking like the spitting image of Donald Trump.

Showtime released these images featuring Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as James Comey:

Jeff Daniels is an everyman actor who can effortlessly play these kind of roles. However, it’s Gleeson who constantly disappears into the characters he plays, and this looks no different. Gleeson previously won an Emmy for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the miniseries Into the Storm, a role that seems to be a rite of passage for any older UK actor. Playing Trump will require a similar dedication since the president has a unique manner of speaking, both in his voice and cadence, not to mention having a distinct physical demeanor, one that can clearly be seen by Gleeson jutting out his chin and jowls in the photo above.

Billy Ray, writer of Captain Phillips and Richard Jewell, is writer/director of The Comey Rule, which also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Kingsley Ben-Adir as President Obama, and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.

Here’s the synopsis for The Comey Rule, coming to Showtime in two parts on back-to-back nights in late November: