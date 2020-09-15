It’s been two years since Kurt Russell became Santa Claus in the Netflix family adventure comedy The Christmas Chronicles. Now the holiday movie has become a franchise and a real family affair of sorts, because after appearing in a cameo at the end of the first movie, Kurt Russell’s longtime partner Goldie Hawn is returning with a bigger role as Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The first brief teaser has arrived to announce the film’s arrival on Netflix in November, and the first synopsis fills us in on what holiday action is coming to the North Pole this time.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Teaser

Though the teaser only shows a brief snippet of footage from the sequel, the synopsis reveals much more about what’s in store for The Christmas Chronicles 2. Here it is:

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

Who’s playing Belsnickel? Unfortunately, it’s not Rainn Wilson reprising his role as Dwight Schrute from The Office. It’s Julian Dennison from Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Deadpool 2. He probably won’t be firing off as much profanity as he did in those movies since this is a family film, but he won’t have any problem creating a little holiday mischief.

The Christmas Chronicles was a harmless, fun fantasy adventure that gave us the coolest Santa Claus yet. But I hope that this movie becoming a franchise doesn’t have diminishing returns like Disney’s The Santa Clause film series. The first movie is a holiday classic, but the second two movies go completely off the rails and turn into Disney Channel-esque nightmares.

Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) wrote and directed The Christmas Chronicles 2,. The film arrives on Netflix just before Thanksgiving on November 25, 2020.