Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back and sexier than ever as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The sequel to last year’s baffling holiday movie The Christmas Chronicles will be a holiday gift for next year, as the streaming giant has set The Christmas Chronicles 2 release date for the 2020 holidays. For now, we get a nice Christmas card out of it.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Here's some news that will bring you cheer: our favorite Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be back next year! The #ChristmasChronicles 2, on Netflix next holiday season? pic.twitter.com/GlVHRc3ZXU — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) December 6, 2019

Last year, 20 million people tuned in to see silver fox Kurt Russell ho-ho-ho his way through one of Netflix’s many holiday offerings. The bizarrely-titled The Christmas Chronicles (why is it a chronicle if it’s one movie?) will finally live up to its name by giving us a sequel with Russell and Hawn both set to return. But Christmas is sadly coming late for The Christmas Chronicles fans, as The Christmas Chronicles 2 won’t hit Netflix until 2020.

The original Christmas Chronicle starred Russell as a very cool Santa Claus whose sleigh breaks, forcing him to team up with two kids to save Christmas. The sequel will see him reunite with one of those kids as a teenager, when — you guessed it — Christmas needs saving once again.

Here is the synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2:

In the sequel to 2018’s THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES, Kate Pierce — now a cynical teenager — is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever.

Chris Columbus also returns to helm The Christmas Chronicles 2, which will feature returning cast members Darby Camp as Kate, Kimberly Williams Paisley as Claire and Judah Lewis as Teddy. New additions to the cast include Julian Dennison as Belsnickel, and Jahzir Bruno as Jack.

Columbus will co-write the script with Matt Lieberman, and produces The Christmas Chronicles 2 alongside Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan.