Amazon’s spin-off of its successful superhero series The Boys has found two of its leads.

Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair, which are in fact real actresses and not fake names one might come up with on the spot if tasked in an improv game to create an aspiring actor persona from the 1940s, will both play students at America’s only college for young superheroes.

On the heels of spectacular viewership numbers for The Boys season 2 when it debuted last fall, Amazon began developing a spin-off series set at a college for super-powered individuals. That show has still not officially received a full green light, but Deadline says the streamer is “nearing” a formal deal. The outlet also reports that Lizze Broadway (Here and Now, The Rookie) will play a character named Emma, while Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Slender Man) will play someone named Marie. I have not seen Broadway or Sinclair in anything, so I can’t chime in with my perception of their strengths as performers, but The Boys is clearly one of the crown jewels of Amazon Prime Video right now, so the streamer must have lots of confidence as the face of a new show that will expand that franchise.

The new show “is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.” Imagine the training sessions from the first Kingsman movie but with more sex and violence, and you’re probably in the ballpark.

Craig Rosenberg, who is currently a writer and executive producer of the original series, is writing the pilot of this still-untitled spin-off and is set to serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television will produce the new series, and The Boys creator Eric Kripke and exec producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson are all on board as executive producers for this spin-off.

Meanwhile, The Boys season 3 – which will feature Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as original superhero Soldier Boy and have a famously NSFW storyline from the comics – is currently filming.