There’s something a little supernatural coming to The Boys season 3. Or rather, someone. Jensen Ackles, star of Supernatural, has been recruited to the cast of The Boys season 3 as Soldier Boy, the original superhero in the world of the violent Amazon comic book series. Ackles’ casting will reunite him with Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural and is the current showrunner and executive producer of The Boys.

Soldier Boy was the original superhero in the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, with the character becoming the first super celebrity after fighting in World War II. It’s a parody of Captain America, right down to the backstory and the character’s legacy as “a mainstay of American culture for decades.” But the major difference is that Soldier Boy is described as being stupid and untrained, leading to the death of his team and a squadron of soldiers.

Ackles’ role as Soldier Boy will reunite him with the man who helped launch his career with Supernatural, current showrunner and executive producer of The Boys, Eric Kripke. Kripke ran Supernatural for five seasons before departing the series, but apparently still maintains a close relationship with Ackles, releasing a fun tongue-in-cheek statement:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

This isn’t the first time Ackles has played a superhero, having voiced Jason Todd in the animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood, but this is the first time he will be suiting up onscreen. You can expect to see Ackles and that chiseled jaw of his in season 3 of The Boys, which was announced to be picked up by Amazon during the Comic-Con at Home panel on July 23.

The Boys season 2 premieres September 4, 2020, with episodes getting released weekly through October 9.